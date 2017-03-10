Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel bared it all during a risque photoshoot in Brazil on Thursday.

The 28-year-old mother of one stripped down for Vogue Brazil, and she made sure all eyes were on her. Photographs published on Daily Mail show the model wearing just a pair of high-waisted panties with an oversized leather jacket.

Swanepoel seems to have lost all her pregnancy weight and the model has been flaunting her fit figure while vacationing with her family in Rio de Janiero.

Happy 2017 from us A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Cape Town 2015 with @jeromeduran #natureseries #unseenfiles ✨ A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:28am PST

In December, Swanepoel took to her Instagram page to post a photograph of herself feeding her son Anacã, and wrote that women shouldn't be made to feel ashamed about breastfeeding in public.

"Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children," she wrote. "I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?

"The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole," she concluded.