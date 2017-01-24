Major telecom operators Vodafone and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have launched new tariff plans with more data and free voice calls in an attempt to retain their subscribers. The announcement came close on the heels of Reliance Jio extending free 4G data to its users by three more months.

According to new tariff announced by Vodafone India, its postpaid users can now avail 3GB of 4G data, 1GB of non-4G data, 100 free text messages, unlimited local and STD calls and free incoming calls on national roaming for Rs 499. Vodafone postpaid users can also opt for Rs 999 tariff that offers 8GB of 4G data with free calling, 5GB of non-4G data, 100 free text messages and free incoming national roaming.

Vodafone India had earlier announced 22GB data at just Rs 999. It also launched Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service in Bijnor, Agra, Dehradun, Bareilly and 27 other cultural, educational and tourism hubs.

Besides Vodafone, state-run BSNL is also caught in tarrif war following Reliance Jio's controversial free data offer and tariff cut by rivals Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular to survive the competition. The telecom operator has announced Rs 439 plan that offers free local and STD calls for three months.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is on the path of broadening its user base even further with its latest plan. After extending its three-month Preview Offer, which gives unlimited access of high-speed 4G data, HD voice call, HD video call, SMS, and Jio apps to Jio SIM users till March 31, Reliance Communications is reportedly planning to extend its promotional offer by a few more months. Under the new plan, Reliance Jio users can avail free 4G data and several other services till June 30 for just Rs 100.