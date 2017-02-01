Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has allocated Rs 274,000 crore for the defence sector in Union Budget 2017-2018. The new allocation lets Rs 86,000 crore to be used for capital acquisition.

The Budget marks a nominal increase in defence allocation when compared with that of last year's, which was Rs 2,49,000 crore. This marks an overall 5.8 percent increase in the defence budget, which barely meets inflation and salary hike requirements, Economic Times reported. In the Budget of 2016-2017, there was an increase of 11 percent for the defence sector.

Jaitley also proposed that the government will develop a centralised defence travel system, where the soldier and the officers will be able to book tickets online and do not have to wait in the queues, along with the civilian population. Further, it also announced the creation of a web-based pension distribution system for the defence personnel.

There were predictions that the Union Budget 2017-2018 would see the defence sector taking a back seat with many blaming it on demonetisation too. Experts had earlier noted that at least 10 percent increase was required to keep up with the inflation and the country needed huge money to take forward its armed forces modernisation process.

The Defence Ministry had come under pressure due to its under utilisation of allocated funds. It had returned Rs 35,000 crore from its capital allocation for the previous four years.