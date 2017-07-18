After the IT sector has been dogged by reports of mass layoff, here's some good news. Softvision, a US-based global developer of digital products, launched its first studio in Bangalore on Monday, July 17, and plans to hire about 500 software engineers in the city.

The developer requires engineers in specific departments such as mobility iOS, Java Scala and Android and plans to take on board the engineers over the next 12 months. The company currently has about 2,400 engineers and product and design professionals around the world in 17 studios in eight countries and 5 continents.

Speaking about the brand new Bangalore studio and the firm's plans Andres Angelani, CEO, Softvision told Business Line: "In the digital age, technology helps foster connections that improve how products and services are delivered, and they have further evolved to meet all needs. This facility will house young minds that would help evolve the foundations on which the new digital journeys are created and run."

Meanwhile, this is not Softvision's first venture in the country and the developer has already been working with about 800 employees in Mysore.

Senior Vice-President – APAC, Girish Karunakaran, also spoke about Softvision's business and said that the developer delivers software solutions to make the experience better for customers.

"Our strategy is to tackle problems of the future from this facility with technologies like digital designing, which will help speed up the delivery of solutions to firms at a fast pace," Karunakaran explained. "We partner all the way to improve our clients' digital maturity and this facility will be the many of such facilities we plan to set up across States in the country."

The news of Softvision planning to hire about 500 engineers in its Bangalore studio comes as a breath of fresh air after IT giants have been making news for mass layoffs. After industry giants Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, Capgemini and Tech Mahindra made news for cutting jobs and deferring appraisals, it was reported that 56,000 IT employees could lose their jobs in 2017.

Seven IT firms – Indian and multinational brands — were said to be planning to cut jobs this year, which could affect 56,000 workers. The seven firms are Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and DXC Technology Co., and Capgemini, reported LiveMint.

While a few of the named companies have already cut quite a number of jobs this year, claiming that the layoffs were based on poor performance of the employees, a number of them also seem to be paving the way for more sacking.

Meanwhile, automation could be one of the reasons, as most of the companies now rely on digital services. "With automation, the number of people we are hiring in the past will not be the same. It will slow down a little bit," Indian Express quoted Krishnamurthy Shankar, executive vice-president, group head, human resource development, Infosys, as saying.