After denied bail for four times, Malayalam actor Dileep finally received bail on October 3 in connection with the sensational actress assault case that created an outrage in the country.

Dileep, who spent almost 85 days in Aluva sub jail in Ernakulam, was granted bail by the High Court on Tuesday. The conditional bail, granted by Justice Sunil Thomas, lays down strict instructions, including the surrender of the actor's passport and a bond for Rs 1 lakh. The court also warned the eleventh accused against any attempt to influence the witnesses.

The certified copy of bail will soon be handed over to the Angamaly Judicial Magistrate court and Dileep will be released before 5 pm on Tuesday.

The fans of the Janapriyanayakan have also arranged special programmes to celebrate the moment. Director Arun Gopy, producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam and few other celebrities are also expected to arrive the sub jail soon.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 for allegedly conspiring the abduction of the popular south Indian actress. Earlier, the HC and Magistrate court had rejected the actor's bail application two times each.

Meanwhile, Dileep's latest Malayalam movie Ramaleela, released on September 28, has been opened to fabulous response from the audience. In debutant Arun Gopy's directorial venture, the actor appears as MLA Ramanunni.