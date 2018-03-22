India successfully test-fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from Pokhran in Rajasthan, Thursday, March 22.

This is the first time that the missile has been tested with an Indian-made seeker, a journalist tweeted.

#Breaking Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, which has become the preferred conventional precision-strike weapon for the armed forces, successfully tested for the first time with Indian-made seeker at Pokhran at 8.42 am. File pix #BrahMos pic.twitter.com/TMvsrZ3WM5 — Rajat Pandit (@rajatpTOI) March 22, 2018

The supersonic cruise missile was last test-fired in November 2017 from the Indian Air Force's fighter, Sukhoi-30MKI.

The BrahMos was also showcased at the Dubai Air Show last year and had garnered quite a lot of interest from several countries. Praveen Pathak, general manager, BrahMos, had at the time told Business Line that representatives from Brazil, Indonesia and 12 other nations visited the stall and enquired about the missile.

However, he had refused to name the countries.

Speaking of the tests he said: "By the year-end we will finish all the tests (for the air version of the Brahmos missile). With this we will complete the air, land and sea version of the missile. This will be one system which will there for all."

Quick facts about the BrahMos