Oh ho! Looks like all eyes were on Brad Pitt over the weekend as the War Machine star was busy getting cosy with none other than Sienna Miller. After dismissing rumours about their love affair, the alleged couple were seen making out at a party.

Attending UK's Somerset event, Pitt and Miller were noted enjoying each other's company a little too much. According to The Sun, the two were spotted getting "comfortable" at a VIP party at the Glastonbury music festival.

The Brit newspaper shares that the stars were seen holding hands and stroking each other as they partied with friends including Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher at the wee hours of Saturday. Revealing more details about the couple's fun Saturday night, the outlet shared that Miller and Pitt met up at 3 AM where onlookers saw them getting cosy.

A source told The Sun, "Brad and Sienna couldn't keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate."

They also went on to share, "They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival's underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside. The party was cut short and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebego."

Another attendee told Daily Star Online that Pitt and Miller were kissing in the VIP section of Rabbit Hole, a part of the festival's area.

While these are sources who saw them, there has not been any confirmation or denial on their relationship status from their officials.

This is not the first time that the two have been spotted mingling. The two were seen flirting while they attended The Lost City Z's premiere.

Could this be Pitt's new love? Or are they just "fooling around?" What do you think? Let us know in the comments.