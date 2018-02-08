Brad Pitt was involved in a three-car crash in Los Angeles on Monday, January 5. And, he was pictured swapping details with the other two drivers as well.

The 54-year-old Hollywood actor was allegedly driving his grey-coloured Tesla which he crashed into a Nissan Altima and that also reportedly had a small fender bender with a Kia Soul.

Like any other driver, Angelina Jolie's former husband was seen crouching down so he can get the proper shot of the bumper of the Nissan.

The Hollywood A-lister was being very cordial as he was seen exchanging information and shaking hands with the other drivers.

The car fender bender was not that serious because all of them were able to drive away from the scene.

The incident came after his estranged wife Angelina Jolie hinted that her new movie First They Killed My Father was behind the split in September 2016 after two years of marriage together.

While the custody battle of their six kids is still going on in the Los Angeles court, the Fight Club actor has been spending more quality time with himself lately following the announcement of their split.

"Brad doesn't go out much with the kids or leave the house. He prefers to keep things very private and safe," an insider told Us Weekly last month.

The insider further added that Brad also gave up drinking following his divorce and spends more time at home as it is "his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace."

Brad and Angelina got married in August 2014 at their French chateau and share six children together — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.