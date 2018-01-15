Last Friday, Bollywood saw three releases — Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi, Vineet Kumar Singh's Mukkabaaz and Zareen Khan's 1921. Below find the box-office collections of the three movies after the first weekend:

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 4.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2018

#Kaalakaandi Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2018

And finally, Vikram Bhatt's 1921 has collected Rs 2.80 crore on Sunday, making the total at Rs 6.45 crore at the domestic box office.

#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2018

All the three releases are of different genres, but it seems like the audience are not interested to watch any of the three. Meanwhile, sources suggest that Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai collected 6.85 crore in its fourth weekend (Friday - 1.46 crore, Saturday - 2.12 crore, Sunday - 3.27 crore), taking its total to 325.71 crore at the domestic box office.

#TigerZindaHai remained STRONG, despite stiff opposition posed by new films... [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 325.71 cr.



Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr

Week 2: ₹ 85.51 cr

Week 3: ₹ 27.31 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 6.85 cr

Total: ₹ 325.71 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2018

According to International Business Times, India's review of Kaalakaandi, "Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal outshine a bright Saif Ali Khan in this dark comedy film. The rawness and reality were much-needed. Definitely a must watch, but don't know whether the masses will connect with it as it is an artistic dark comedy."

Whereas Mukkabaaz review stated: "An ordinary tale turned extraordinary as Anurag Kashyap Vineet Singh, Zoya Hussain combine. A gripping story that does what cinema should do – give a sharp reflection of reality. The year couldn't have started better."

Coming to horror flick 1921, IBTimes, India wrote: "Zareen Khan & Karan Kundra try their best but not enough in this Vikram Bhatt film. After the first film in the franchise which released in 2008, it has been a downhill run for Bhatt, and this is no different. The trend continues."