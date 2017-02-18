Bollywood is a breeding ground for gossips and oddly interesting stories, both reel and real. Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Karisma Kapoor have all added some spice to the Bollywood masala of late.

Take a look at the newsmakers here:

Saif Ali Khan's fear

Sara Ali Khan is all set to enter the industry and her dad Saif Ali Khan fears that she will be next Alia Bhatt. "Kareena and Saif have been having some disagreements about Sara's career. But Saif really does not want Sara to follow Alia's footsteps. Kareena and her girl gang always talk about how Alia's career wouldn't be the way it is if Karan hadn't launched her. The industry apparently thinks that KJo is too involved in Alia's career as he still keeps recommending her to big directors and mega projects. Saif does not wish for someone to have that kind of effect on Sara's career. He thinks she should be more independent. While Kareena understands Saif's line of thought, she feels one movie with Karan would not harm Sara. She also promised Saif that she will make sure KJo does not get too involved in Sara's career," a source told Pinkvilla.

Aditi Rao Hydari's love interest

TV actor Sidhant Gupta has bagged the role of Aditi Rao Hydari's boyfriend in Bhoomi. Aditi will play Sanjay Dutt's daughter in Omung Kumar's movie. In a statement to The Times of India, Sidhant said: "I'm fortunate that this film came my way. This is also Sanjay Dutt's comeback film. So, it ought to be special and big."

Karisma Kapoor-Sandeep Toshniwal make it official

Karisma Kapoor seemed to have decided to make her relationship with alleged boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal official. The actress brought Sandeep for her father Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday celebrations. Though, the two have been spotted together at several B-town parties, this is the first time the duo was seen at a family function.

Amy Jackson part of Salman's Being Human

Salman Khan and Amy Jackson have collaborated for the former's Being Human's clothing line. "Amy has been signed as the face of the brand's clothing line. Salman and she have always wanted to work with each other. She had let go of Kick (2014) with him because she had given her dates to Shankar's I," a source told Mid-day.

Shahid Kapoor on Vishal Bhardwaj

Shahid heaped praise on Vishal Bhardwaj, with whom he has done three films – Kaminey, Haider and now Rangoon, for resurrecting his career. "He is definitely the most relevant filmmaker in my career. He is actually responsible for me knowing that I am a good actor, if I may say so by myself. He has helped me to find a side in me, which I think, I did not know existed," he told Anupama Chopra.

Rajat Kapoor's twining with dog

Rajat Kapoor's character in movie Mantra was suppose to be close to a dog, but it was opposite in real life, as one dog simply didn't like Rajat. Source close to the actor said: " We would just place the dog as close to Rajat as he would be okay with it, and hoped that it would somehow convey some sort of intimacy between them. The trainer would always be close by, placating the dog all through the shot. The moment the shot was done, the dog, who got used to sensing it, would immediately scamper off as far away from Rajat as he could." Starring Kalki Koechlin, Rajat Kapoor and Adil Hussain, Mantra is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor.