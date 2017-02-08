Actress Parvathy, who rose to fame with Malayalam movie Notebook in 2006, is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon. Going by the rumours, the Kerala State Best Actress Film Award winner will be starred opposite Irrfan Khan in the Bollywood movie– to be helmed by Tanuja Chandra of Dil To Pagal Hai-fame.

Check: Parvathy in Take-Off

Though the actress or the movie crew haven't confirmed the news, reports suggest that the story will revolve around two strangers who fall in love during a road trip. Parvathy is expected to join the project, which is already underway in Bikaner, soon.

Parvathy's debut closely follows Ayal Njanalla-fame Mrudula Murali's Bollywood entry. Mrudula Murali will be seen with Kunal Kapoor in Tigmanshu Dhulia's period drama Raag Desh. Earlier, South Indian actresses Asin and Sreedevi, have blazed the trail.

Meanwhile, Parvathy, who is known for her Malayalam movies Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie, will be next seen in Take Off, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, which has Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film is based on the real-life story of Indian nurses captured by ISIS in Tikrit. She also has Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer My Story (helmed by Roshni Dinaker), in her kitty, lined up for release later this year.