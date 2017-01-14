Bodycam footage captures moment murderer attacked police officers with hammer

Bodycam footage captures moment murderer attacked police officers with hammer Close
A man who attacked two police officers with a hammer in West Sussex has been jailed for life. Jamshid Piruz injured one officer on the neck when police responded to a break-in. The officers discharged three Tasers at Piruz, which failed to control him. The Afghani-born Dutch citizen had previously been jailed after slitting a woman’s throat in the Netherlands. He came to the UK to visit relatives and missed his flight home.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular