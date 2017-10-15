While Khloe Kardashian is busy flaunting her baby bump of late, Blac Chyna seems to be preparing to flaunt something as well — the new man in her life, Lamar Odor, as per rumours.

Numerous sources from the industry have been claiming that Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancé has laid her hands on Khloe's ex-husband and the two are now an item. Is this for real? Let's find out...

Also Read: You'll never believe what Tyga wants from Kylie post birth of baby!

While the Kardashian clan is occupied with three pregnancies (apart from Khloe, Kim is expecting her surrogate baby and Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's child), the family's ex-relationships are uniting to bring the family down, Media Take Out declares.

In a twisted turn of events, insiders say the Chyna and Lamar are apparently dating not only because they like each other, but also because they are planning to bring down the Kardashians together. Is this even happening?

The dubious source exposes, "Lamar always had a crush on Chyna, but Chyna never acted on it. They've been bonding over all the f**k sh*t the Kardashians have done to them. Now they're dating." Apparently, the so-called couple are not only dating but also "plan on teaming up [to] bring the entire Kardashian empire down."

As crazy as this sounds, Gossip Cop's sources rubbish these claims saying these are fabricated rumours and are based on just a photo of the two out in public together.

They are "not dating," the website confirms. "They are cordial and polite when they see each other in public. There is mutual respect between each other," their sources add.

The model and the former NBA player may have ended things on a bad note with the Kardashians but Gossip Cop claims there is nothing happening between the two and they are definitely not plotting against the famous TV family.

Instead, Chyna reunited with her ex Tyga to celebrate their son, King Cairo's fifth birthday. Chyna brought along Dream Kardashian to the birthday party and paparazzi captured some adorable moments from the party.