A 70-year old man, the father of a BJP worker, was beheaded in Bihar's Darbhanga district Thursday, for allegedly naming a chowk (town square) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramchandra Yadav was reportedly attacked by 40-50 men who came on motorcycles and were armed with hockey sticks and swords.

"As a senior citizen, my father went to them to explain the situation but he was beheaded with a sword. When my elder brother intervened, there was a murderous assault on him," NDTV quoted his son Tej Narayan as saying.

Speaking of the incident, Narayan also said that the same thing had happened two years ago when his brother was killed for putting up an image of Modi at the chowk. "The attackers were supporters of RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) who abused the Prime Minister," he explained and said that a "Modi square in a place that is an RJD stronghold" did not go down well with the attackers.

Narayan's brother, who was also injured in the attack, is being treated at the hospital. The police reached the spot after the killing and recorded the statement of the witnesses. Police officer Dilnawaz Ahmed also said that a few people involved have been arrested and an investigation is on.

However, a few people in the area have also said that the 70-year-old was not killed for naming the chowk after the PM and was, in fact, murdered over a land dispute.

"There is an earlier land dispute. A lot of factors are there," Ahmed added and revealed that no political link has been found yet.

Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, also said that Narayan's murder was due to a land issue and not because the chowk was named after Modi.

"It is totally false that he was murdered over the naming of a chowk. It is a case of land dispute. The Modi chowk board was put up long back," DNA quoted him as saying.

Furious BJP workers are then said to have blocked roads in protest and only relented after they were assured of an investigation.