The former head of Bharatiya Janata Party's Information Technology Cell has denied allegations that trolls were directed to target Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for his intolerance remark last year.

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi's book "I am a troll: Inside BJP's Secret Digital Army" quotes a former employee, Sadhvi Khosla, as saying that after Khan complained about rising intolerance in the country, the trolls targeted him to the extent that he was dropped as e-commerce giant Snapdeal's brand ambassador.

However, Arvind Gupta, the former national president (convener) of the IT cell, has denied the allegations saying that he never instructed anyone to start the campaign against the Bollywood actor.

"I never instructed anything to her (Khosla). She doesn't have any proof to back her claim," Gupta said. He added that Khosla was creating unnecessary controversy.

"Her claim is a work of fiction. She works with the Congress now and is driven by a political agenda," Gupta said. He added that Khosla was not part of the IT cell and may have been among "lakhs of volunteer" that worked with them during the 2014 campaign.

Gupta also shared an email with Hindustan Times in February 2015 in which Khosla requested him for a role in Punjab elections. He implied that it was a case of sour grapes.

"I did not respond and that is, apparently, the reason behind this controversy," Gupta said.

Khosla confirmed that she shared a WhatsApp message she received from Gupta with Chaturvedi, but denied having links with Congress.

The claims made in the book were also reported by international media. UK-based The Guardian had reported that the book published by e-book publisher Juggernaut claims that the IT cell of the party was told to attack actors and journalists who were critical of the government.

Their 'hit list' included Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and mentions that among the screenshots shared by Khosla with Chaturvedi, Bollywood star Aamir Khan was among those singled out.