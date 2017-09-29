An eye tattoo has left 24-year-old Catt Gallinger partially blinded and oozing purple tears. The tattoo was meant to have tinted her sclera, the white part of her eye, but has caused possible permanent impairment.
Bizarre eyeball tattoo leaves Canadian model partially blind
- September 29, 2017 21:26 IST
