Despite being the most controversial contestant inside Bigg Boss 11 house, fans of Hina Khan continue to be by her side and have proved their loyalty towards her. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has hit a major milestone by crossing 2 million followers on Facebook.

Hina has been inviting a lot of flak with her dominating and manipulative nature inside the house. Her claiming to be always "right" hasn't down gone well with many viewers including celebrities.

Karan Patel, Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and Rupali Ganguly are some of the celebrities who have lashed out on Hina either on Twitter or on interviews.

Recently, the actress received a lot of criticism for comparing her popularity on social media with Gauahar Khan when she said, "Gauahar ke bohot kam followers hai. Matlab mere aadhe ka aadha bhi nai hai uske paas (Gauahar has really less followers. She doesn't even have one-forth of what I have on Twitter)". In reality, Hina has 124k followers while Gauahar has 2.17 million followers on Twitter. However, she probably have compared her fan follower with that of Gauahar on Facebook where the latter has far less followers than Hina.

Yet, there are many who support her wholeheartedly including Hina's rumoured boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. He has been getting into a Twitter war with Karan and others defending Hina and her views.

Despite all the negativity, Hina remains one of the top contenders for winning Bigg Boss 11, besides Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani. She is also one of the best-dressed contestants inside the house.