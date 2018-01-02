Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma became the latest contestant to get evicted from the madhouse. The hunk was nominated along with commoner Luv Tyagi.

His journey has been a rollercoaster ride: He was eliminated in the first week itself, but returned to wreak havoc inside the house. Priyank's controversial relationship with then girlfriend Divya Agarwal also grabbed a lot of attention.

Not to forget, the Splitsvilla X contestant was also in the news for his closeness with Benafsha Soonawalla.

During his stay inside Bigg Boss 11 house, there was a buzz that he had been approached to play a key role in the third instalment of Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show franchise Naagin.

However, he told SpotboyE about it: "It's just been 48 hours since I have come out from the house. I have not had any meetings yet, but if something happens like this or gets confirmed, I will definitely tell you all. Leave me alone for the next 10 days, please."

There was also news that Karan Johar might launch Priyank in Student Of The Year 2. Priyank, however, refused to talk about it as well.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Priyank spilled the beans on his journey inside the house and closeness with Benafsha.

Talking about Benafsha, the hunk said: "Benafsha is the dearest and a great friend of mine. I really love her, and she has been the most important part for me in the show. She said the same thing after her eviction, and I should also say we are just great friends."