Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla was recently trolled on social media for posting a photo in which she posed in a bikini during her solo trip to Thailand.

The MTV VJ was seen having a gala time exploring the picturesque locales of the country but the troll police soon jumped into action and started passing lewd comments on her.

A user called Benafsha 'characterless' for posing in a bikini while another user termed her a shameless person. Many netizens also used the opportunity to vent their anger over her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house and her statements on the show.

Netizens, who were unhappy with Benafsha's role in Bigg Boss 11, started questioning about her claims that she would slap Hina Khan once she comes out of the house. Many others trained their guns towards the VJ discussing her relationship with boyfriend Varun Sood and Priyank Sharma.

But her fans came to her rescue and slammed the trolls for spreading negativity and asked Benafsha to ignore all the hate and keep entertaining them with the latest from her busy life.

Tans, Thighs, and thaiii #theworldisours A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Jan 13, 2018 at 11:51pm PST

Benafsha was in the news for her growing closeness with former Splitsvilla X contestant Priyank Sharma on Bigg Boss 11. Even former Splitsvilla X contestant and Priyank's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal felt quite insecure whenever she used to see Priyank and Benafsha sharing an intimate talk on the show.

However, after her eviction from Bigg Boss 11 Benafsha had cleared the air between her and Priyank and also termed him as her brother which came as a shock to everyone including Divya. But later, Benaf and Divya sorted out their differences and were seen posing for a selfie.