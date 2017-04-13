The Andhra Pradesh Inter result for 2017 is likely to be announced at 12 pm on April 13 2017.

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has reportedly said that the AP senior inter result and AP 11th result 2017 will be announced at 12 pm on Thursday.

The first and second year intermediate exams 2017 result will be declared on Thursday from the BIEAP office in Vijayawada.

Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will release the results for both general and vocational courses at the office, after which they will be published online.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations that began on March 19, 2017.

Where to check results

Students can log onto the official websites www.bieap.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in to check the results.

They can also use the SMS service to check results.

How to check results through SMS:

First year students: IPE1 54242

Second year students IPE2 54242

First year students: IPEG1 5676750

Second year students: IPEG2 5676750

First year vocational students: IPEV1 54242 or 5676750

Second year vocational students: IPEV2 54242 or 567675