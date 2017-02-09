Reliance Jio has brought about a dramatic change to Indian telecom sector with its free 4G data and voice calling plan, forcing all the major telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and BSNL to reduce its tariff plans by a huge margin.

Reliance Communications introduced Jio in October last year, offering free high-speed 4G data, HD voice call, HD video call, SMS, and Jio apps to Jio SIM users for three months as part of its welcome offer. It was then extended to March 31 (1GB per day as against 4GB in Welcome Offer), and continued the benefit three months after that at just Rs 100. So, it is natural for Indian telecom operators to revise their tariff.

Here are best unlimited local, STD and data plans of major telecom operators in India:

Airtel unlimited voice calling and data plans

Airtel has launched two unlimited voice calling packs for prepaid users to counter Reliance Jio. The Rs 145 recharge pack offers unlimited calling within network (Airtel to Airtel), both local and STD, with free 300MB of data. However, there is no offer on calls to other networks, and one can avail only 50MB of data if the phone doesn't support 4G.

The Rs 345 plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network across the country. Those with device that support 4G can avail free 1GB of data but only 50MB of data if the phone doesn't support 4G. Users who switch to Airtel's 4G by February 28 can avail free 3GB of data per month till December 31, 2017. 1GB of data will be credited at the time of changing the network but one has to claim 3GB data from MyAirtel app.

For postpaid customers, Rs 799 myPlan Infinity pan offers unlimited local and STD calls, Wynk Music and Wynk Movies subscription, 100 SMSs per day and 2GB of data. Under this plan, users can avail free 3GB of data per month till December 31, 2017 by switching to 4G network by February 28. The Rs 1,199 plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSs per day, free roaming calls and 5GB of data.

Vodafone unlimited voice calling and data plans

Under Rs 144-149 prepaid plan, subscribers can avail unlimited calls across all networks in the country, free 300MB of 4G data, and free incoming calls on national roaming. The Rs 344-349 plan also offers unlimited calls across all networks in the country. It also offers 1GB of 4G data, but those with handsets that don't support 4G can avail only 50MB of data.

For postpaid users, the Rs 499 plan offers 3GB of 4G data, 1GB of non-4G data, while Rs 699 plan offers 5GB of 4G data (2.5GB for non-4G handsets), and Rs 899 plan comes with 8GB of 4G data (5GB for non-4G smartphone users). All the plans comes with 100 free text messages, unlimited local and STD calls and free incoming calls on national roaming. The Rs 1,299 Red plan offers unlimited calls across the country as well as on roaming (both incoming and outgoing calls on roaming), 100 text messages, 12GB of 4G/ 3G data (8GB for non-4G smartphones).

Idea Cellular unlimited voice calling and data plans

Idea Cellular prepaid users can make unlimited local and STD calls within the same network and avail 300MB of 4G data with Rs 148 plan. The 348 plan offers unlimited calls to any network in the country and 1GB of 4G data. Users with devices that support 4G can avail 3GB of extra data.

Idea postpaid customers can avail unlimited local, national and incoming roaming calls with 3GB data on 4G handset (1GB for non-4G handsets) for Rs 499.

BSNL unlimited voice calling and data plans

The Rs 144 plan for prepaid users offers unlimited local and STD calls to all networks in the country and 300MB of data. Under this plan, users can get 2GB of data instead of 1GB for Rs 78 recharge and 8GB of data for Rs 291.

BSNL also announced Rs 439 plan offering free local and STD calls for three months.

Reliance Communications unlimited voice calling and data plans

Reliance users can avail unlimited calls across all networks within the country for Rs 149. The plan also comes with 300MB of data, which is same for 2G, 3G and 4G handsets.