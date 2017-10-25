If you are planning to travel next year, these 10 hottest destinations should be in your must-visit list, according to Lonely Planet experts.

Lonely Planet, the world's largest travel guidebook publisher, has revealed the top 10 countries, top 10 cities, top 10 regions and top 10 best-value trips in its just-published Best In Travel 2018 book.

South American country Chile has topped the list of Best In Travel 2018, followed by South Korea and Portugal. Djibouti, a tiny African country, has made a surprise entry and has even overshadowed New Zealand. Djibouti has taken the fourth spot and New Zealand has taken the fifth spot.

The other top countries in the list are Malta, Georgia, Mauritius, China and South Africa.

Check out the top 10 must-visit countries in 2018 below.

Chile

According to Lonely Planet, the nation has the beautiful Andes or the Andean Mountains to the east, the vast Pacific Ocean to the west, the bone-dry Atacama Desert up north and the impenetrable wilds of Patagonia down south.

South Korea

The publication calls South Korea a "compact playground of Asian modernity."

Portugal

Lonely Planet praises the European country for coming out of the shadow of neighbouring Spain. Portugal takes the spotlight as a "dynamic centre for art, culture and cuisine."

Djibouti

According to the publication, Djibouti is a sprint finish in terms of spectacular geology.

"Add intoxicating culture, beckoning beaches and incredible whale shark diving, and you have even more reasons to hop on a plane, or ride the brand new train, to witness Mother Nature at her brutal best in 2018," it says.

New Zealand

"Twenty-five years ago, long before it was retrofitted to resemble Middle-earth, New Zealand began actively attracting adventure-seekers," Lonely Planet says.

Malta

Malta is known for its historic sites. "Prehistoric temples crown hills, 17th-century fortifications stalk the coast, and a warren of tunnels – from catacombs to air-raid shelters – dig deep underground. Its riches have been here for centuries, if not millennia," the travel guide says.

Georgia

The seventh country in the Best In Travel 2018 book is Georgia, which is also known for its history.

"Forward-thinking but proud of tradition, this is a country of ancient recipes cooked up in tucked-away taverns where toastmasters raise glasses of spirits to honour heroes old and new," says Lonely Planet.

Mauritius

This Indian Ocean island nation is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs and has remained one of the popular travel destinations of all time.

China

China, the world's most populous country, is full of mystery. "Twenty-first century China is here to stay, so hop on board a bullet train and explore this modern Middle Kingdom," says the publication.

South Africa

South Africa has been one of the most popular travel destinations in the world, thanks to the beaches, mountains, wildlife, vibrant culture and cosmopolitan Cape Town.