The organisers of famous French DJ David Guetta's Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good', which was scheduled to take place today in Bengaluru, cancelled the show citing "law and order situation", a fallout of the molestation incident in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve. However, SP Bengaluru Rural said the concert was not cancelled due to APMC polls.

The organisers were told to come up with a different date. There is no law and order problem, he added.

Guetta was supposed to kick off his four city tour today, starting from Bengaluru followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

"Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today's concert unfortunately stands cancelled," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

Sunburn officials also said that they would try to reschedule the concert if they get permission from authorities and the artist.

"Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule," Singh said.

David Guetta and Robin Schulz. a German DJ, were supposed to perform at the Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru on January 12. However, Schulz failed to get a visa to India as he did not have the "Yellow Vaccine" paperwork.

"Unfortunately, I had travelled all the way from my shows in Brazil and I didn't have the 'Yellow Vaccine' paperwork which is required to be allowed into the country after spending time in Brazil. Without this information, I was refused entry and sent home again. My apologies to all my fans hoping to see me perform this weekend. I look forward to partying with you in India again soon! Sorry so much again and lots of Love," he had said.