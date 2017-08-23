Unable to tolerate the frequent harassments of money lenders, including a BBMP corporator, a Bengaluru couple committed suicide late on Monday at their residence at Mavalli near Kalasipalya.

Agra Couple's 'Murder Pact': Hindu Boy, Muslim Girl Slash Each Other's Throats Near Taj Mahal

The couple -- 47-year-old N Nanjundaswamy and his wife 40-year-old Lata -- committed suicide by hanging themselves. They left a suicide note and mentioned the names of money lenders who were harassing them.

The couple accused Hemmigepura corporator Aarya Srinivas and his associates -- KG Krishna, Devegowda, Lakshminarayana Reddy and Tejaswini Lakshminarayan -- of harassing them and provoking them to end their lives.

According to The Hindu, the couple also mentioned their son Chandan's name in the suicide note.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, when the couple did not answer to Chandan's knocks on the door of their house.

"Chandan had returned home and grew suspicious when his mother did not open the door. He tried calling his father's cellphone multiple times but he too did not answer. Later, he broke down the door with the help of neighbours and found them hanging in the hall," police said.

As the couple was still alive, Chandan immediately rushed them to a private hospital. However, the couple died on Tuesday evening.

BBMP to blame?

Police said that Chandan had borrowed over Rs 46 lakh as a loan from Srinivas and others. He spent the money on gambling and was unable to repay them. The money lenders then started harassing the couple to return the loan. Unable to bear the harassment, the couple took the extreme step

Preliminary investigations have revealed have thrown up a rather interesting fact. Srinivas has no idea why Nanjundaswamy has accused him for their decision to end their life.

"I did have business dealings with Nanjundaswamy but that was two years ago. I hadn't spoken to him since then but last week, he had called up saying we should sit and talk about a business dispute and I agreed. Today, my friends called in the afternoon with this shocking news," Srinivas told TOI.

Meanwhile, police have booked Chandan, Srinivas and others under charges of abetment to suicide.