Because This Is My First Life, the tvN romantic comedy drama starring Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min, will be back with episode 9 on Monday, November 6, at 9:30 pm KST.

The upcoming chapter is likely to focus on the blossoming romance between former screenwriter Yoon Ji Ho and her husband Nam Se Hee, who is a software engineer. They are gradually getting to know each other.

Ji Ho was really confused about the sudden change in the behaviour of Se Hee. After telling her to avoid any situation that reminds them of their marital status, he was interfering in her personal life.

She did not know that he was trying to protect her from a stalker named Bok Nam.

The software engineer never told his wife that her co-worker Bok Nam could turn out to be a bad guy. He was afraid of telling her anything without solid proof.

It's true that the guy was reported as a stalker in their dating app, but he wanted to make sure that the report was not fake.

It took some time for Se Hee to make a decision and Ji Ho was already in danger. Somehow he managed to reach out in time for her help and she realised it was difficult to understand someone without trying to do so.

The promo for episode 9 of Because This Is My First Life shows the onscreen couple getting close to each other.

Se Hee does not just give Ji Ho the permission to call him her hubby, he also hinted about making some changes in their contract.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch Because This Is My First Life episode 9 next Monday at 9.30 pm KST.

