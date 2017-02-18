One of the main men looking after the commercial aspects of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), RP Shah, resigned on Saturday. Shah, who was the general manager of the Indian cricket board's commercial interest, has mentioned that the decision was taken only because he is 61 years old.

A key recommendation of the Lodha Committee for the BCCI was to put the age cap of 60 years on their officials.

READ: BCCI's new set of administrators.

Shah was one of the key members in the functioning of the BCCI, but with the roll of heads happening with the start of the calendar year 2017, it seems that the entire cricket board is set for a complete revamp with the new set of administrators.

How much will it affect Indian cricket as a whole, remains the big question!

"Yes, I have resigned from my post. The reason is that I am 61 years old. I had taken the decision back in October. I live in Pune and was finding it really hectic to regularly travel to Mumbai," Shah told reporters on Saturday.

"There was no pressure or query from the Committee of Administrators (COA). I shared a good rapport with CEO Rahul Johri and the CFO (Santosh Ragnekar). Rahul wanted me to continue, but I requested him to relieve me," he added.

