‘Baton rape’ of black man in police custody sparks protests in French cities

  • February 9, 2017 23:36 IST
    By Reuters
Protesters in three French cities demanded justice for Theo, a young black man who was allegedly raped with a baton while in police custody in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois. At least 250 people congregated in the French capital, near the underground station of Ménilmontant, on 8 February, for second consecutive night. Between 300-400 people participated at a solidarity rally in Nantes, and another 200 demonstrated in Rennes. Protesters showed anger at the police, chanting: We all hate the police and leaving Cops, rapists, murders written on the walls, as the newspaper Le Parisien reported.
