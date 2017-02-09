‘Baton rape’ of black man in police custody sparks protests in French cities

Protesters in three French cities demanded justice for Theo, a young black man who was allegedly raped with a baton while in police custody in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois. At least 250 people congregated in the French capital, near the underground station of Ménilmontant, on 8 February, for second consecutive night. Between 300-400 people participated at a solidarity rally in Nantes, and another 200 demonstrated in Rennes. Protesters showed anger at the police, chanting: We all hate the police and leaving Cops, rapists, murders written on the walls, as the newspaper Le Parisien reported.