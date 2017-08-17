Director Basil Joseph is just two movies old, but he impressed many with his latest directorial venture Godha, starring Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi. On August 17, he made two big announcements and Chingam 1 (Malayalam New Year) seems to be a big day for the young filmmaker.

Basil, who entered wedlock with his long time girlfriend Elizabeth Samuel on Thursday, also announced his next project via his Facebook page, and it is sure to be a biggie.

In the third movie of Basil, megastar Mammootty and Tovino will be playing the lead roles. The movie is being scripted by Unni R, who has penned Charlie and Leela, among many other movies. It is the production venture of Mukesh R Mehta, CV Sarathi and AV Anoop under the banner of E4 Entertainment in association with AVA Productions. The director has promised that more details on the project will be revealed in the coming days.

Basil, who has got married to Elizabeth in Sulthan Bethery, has also requested the good wishes of his followers for the new beginning in his life. The couple got engaged in Kottayam on July 31 and the event was attended by a few close friends and family, including some celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Basil and Elizabeth have been in a relationship for seven years since college days at College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram.

