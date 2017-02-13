Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) has become the most awaited Bollywood movie among several other popular franchises, according to a survey.

A survey result has come up with top 10 most awaited Bollywood movies, that are franchises, and Bahubali has topped the list, beating Munnabhai in the second position.

The survey was conducted by Ormax Media and Film Companion, taking into consideration only those Bollywood movies that have a franchise history or have a film coming up from the series.

It was done across 56 cities in the country over the last three months. Baahubali, that has an upcoming sequel Bahubali 2, won the top slot with an appeal score of 85, followed by Sanjay Dutt's Munnabhai, that has Munnabhai 3 on cards, with a score of 73.

Other franchises in the list are Hera Pheri (Hera Pheri 3), Dabangg (Dabangg 3), Golmaal (Golmaal 4), Ek Tha Tiger (Tiger Zinda Hai), Tanu Weds Manu, Singham (Singham 3), Dhoom (Dhoom 4) and Baby (Naam Shabana).

After the success of Bahubali, fans are eagerly waiting for Bahubali 2 that is slated to be released on April 28, 2017. Shooting of Munnabhai 3 is expected to go on floors this year. Other movies from the franchises that are confirmed to be made are Dabangg 3, Golmaal 4, Tiger Zinda Hai and Naam Shabana.

Naam Shabana is slated to be released on March 31 this year, Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens in December 2017.