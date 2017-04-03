Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner has recently joined the Avengers: Infinity War sets to film his part in the sequel. The actor, who will be appearing for the fifth time in the franchise, joined the cast members and it appears that the actor was welcomed with a cute little gift.

Sharing a picture from the sets, Renner said he has now joined the list of stars including Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn who owns the popular Infinity War beanie. And, the actor did not shy away from showing off his newly acquired merchandise.

Hawkeye actor posted the picture on Twitter captioned: "Ahhhhh. The gang of friends await.... #avengers #happycamper #marvel #hawkeye"

Meanwhile, Nebula actress Karen Gillan has shared a memorable moment on her Instagram account. The Marvel actress shared a picture where she was seen posing with legendary Stan Lee.

The actress posted the picture with the caption: "Nebula and the legend and marvel mastermind @therealstanlee"

Nebula and the legend and marvel mastermind @therealstanlee A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

The picture has spawned speculations that Lee could be doing a cameo in the Avengers: Infinity War. Talking on the Maltin On Movies podcast (via Nerdist), Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige revealed that Lee flew down to Atlanta to shoot for not one but four cameos.

"Most recently he flew to Atlanta and shot four cameos in one day for upcoming projects, one of which I think is maybe the best one we've ever done. It's a high bar for Stan," he revealed.

This will not be the first time the legend will be seen in a Marvel movie. Last month, the comic book writer was seen in the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer.

The 93-year-old writer has had some memorable moments in earlier Marvel movies that include Amazing Spider-Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men. He will be seen next in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to release on May 7, 2018.