Avengers' epic battle, Infinity War, is in the making and it looks like the Russo Brothers are focusing on Dr Strange's side of the story. The director brothers teased fans with a captionless picture featuring an important part of Dr Strange's story.

Fans who have watched the first Dr Strange movie will recall that Benedict Cumberbatch was to take over the New York sanctum and protect it from worldly dangers. In the new behind-the-scene picture shared by the Russo Brothers, it looks like you will get a good view into the sanctum.

According to the Instagram post, Joe Russo is talking to none other than Dr Strange director Scott Derrickson with what looks like a script in their hands. There is a third person in the frame as well, but his face is hidden by one of the props. It is sort of obvious that the third person could be Anthony Russo.

The image shows piles of books set on a table with a rustic set-up, reminding you of the Hong Kong and London sanctum sanctorum.

No cast member is seen in the frame but it could be gathered that the directors were discussing how the treatment of the Dr Strange scene could be incorporated into Avengers: Infinity War and Dr Strange 2.

The photo from the directors comes a day after a picture featuring Dr Strange actors Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong, and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr and The Incredible Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo having lunch together, was clicked.

The four actors, obviously excited about working together in the Infinity War, got together for a feast. The picture was shared by Downey on his Twitter account with the caption: Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us #healthenet afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared.

The huge cast has been teaming up to finish their parts of the filming in the epic Avengers get-together. The film is slated to be released on May 4 2018.