Weeks after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased the introduction scene of Avengers: Infinity War, the Black Order and Thanos, the Marvel summer movie release's co-director Joe Russo teased the movie's plot in a recent interview.

Talking to Empire, the director teased that Thanos will be the biggest star of the Avengers movie. The Russo Brother not only admitted that Avengers 3 is Thanos' movie but also compared his persona with Darth Vader.

"Darth Vader was the pre-eminent villain of my childhood, and we're hoping to make a Darth Vader for a new generation," said Russo.

"We're hoping he has that complexity to him, and that he strikes fear into the heart of the audience, but at the same time they go on a journey with him. Frankly, Avengers 3 is his movie," he proclaimed, Comicbook.com reported.

Thanos is expected to bring down the Marvel superheroes to their knees, glimpses of which were seen in the starting of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. However, that is just a teaser. The Russo brother further adds that there will be unimaginable threats that will come with Thanos.

Discussing the same, he spoke about a scene that was featured in the trailer shown at Disney's D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con. Reports revealed that in the clip, which a few lucky fans got to see, an epic scene shows Thanos using his Infinity Gauntlet to rip apart a moon in the sky and tossing it at his enemies.

Speaking of the scene, Russo said, "That's one of many things Thanos does in this film. He's an incredible threat!"

Over the past Avengers movies and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Marvel has been building up Thanos' anticipation. The mighty titan was seen in small roles in the Avengers movies and an extended cameo was seen in the Guardians movie. His ship was teased in the mid-credits scene in Thor: Ragnarok.

The director spoke about the CGI used to bring Josh Brolin's character to life. "It's very important to us that Thanos has a level of photorealism that makes that audience believe him," he said.

Late last year, in a video call at the CCXP17, Feige shared a similar vibe about Thanos when he said, "Within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

We cannot wait to see! Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4.