South Korean carmaker Hyundai will reportedly launch the facelifted version of i20 Active crossover at the Auto Expo next week. The timing of the updates on the cross-hatch by Hyundai could prove to be a masterstroke. It comes months before the arrival of other contenders such as the new Ford crossover Freestyle, which is set to make its way to the Indian market in the second quarter.

According to CarAndBike, the new i20 Active will come packed with a slew of changes in line with the company's design philosophy. While the overall body proportion and the styling of the i20 Active facelift will remain the same as the current model, the new updated version will get a revised front grille with honeycomb mesh and projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs).

Also read: Electric car war intensifies in India: Hyundai set to plug in first EV in 2019 well ahead of Maruti Suzuki

The side profile of the new Hyundai i20 Active is expected to include new alloy wheels and sharp creases and the changes are also likely to get extended to the rear.

The cabin of the facelifted model is also expected to include many changes such as a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also read: Yes, Mahindra convertible SUV concept will be a showstopper at Auto Expo 2018

Under the hood, the new i20 Active facelift is likely to be continued as it is. Currently, the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel mills do the duty in the model. The petrol engine can pump out 83 bhp power and a peak torque of 114Nm and the diesel model has the capacity to generate 89 bhp power and a peak torque of 220Nm. Both engines get the manual gearbox.

Hyundai will showcase 15 cars at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018, which starts on February 7 at India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida. Besides i20 Active facelift, Ioniq, world's first car to offer three electrified versions (Hybrid, Plug-in and all-electric), and Kona, the company's newest compact SUV, will be the main attractions at their stall.