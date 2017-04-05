In a news conference on 5 April, Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police have seized the countrys largest ever haul of methamphetamine in Melbourne – at a record 903kg. Police said the drugs had an estimated street value of £545m ($680m).
Australian police seize largest ever haul of methamphetamine worth £545m
- April 5, 2017 20:40 IST
