At least 13 people were dead after a fight broke out between rival gangs in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon and security troops were sent in to quell the riot, a state security official said on Tuesday (October 10). The death toll could rise as eight people were in a critical condition, the official said.
At least 13 killed during prison fight in northern Mexico
- October 11, 2017 12:36 IST
