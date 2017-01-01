Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus is reportedly working on Zenfone 3 Max successor and the news comes just days ahead of the company's Zennovation event at the international Consumer Electronics Major (CES) 2017, Las Vegas (January 5-8).

Asus device (model number X00GD) understood to be the Zenfone 4 Max has been spotted at TENAA, a Chinese government-run telecommunication certification agency website, equivalent to the US FCC (Federal Communication Commission).

As per the listing, Asus X00GD's key aspect is its battery. It comes with a massive 4,850mAh cell, 750mAh more than the Zenfone 3 Max. With 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) display, the phone has enough power to keep running for two days under mixed usage.

It measures 149.5 × 73.7 × 8.85mm in dimensions, weighs in 169.5g and also houses a 1.5GHz octa-core processor powered Android 7.0 Nougat OS with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB storage, 13MP primary camera, an 8MP snapper on the front.

Asus_X00D is expected to come in three colour options — black, luxury gold and rose gold.

As per the images, Asus device will sport physical home button at the bottom of the display panel, which is likely to house fingerprint sensor as well.

On the back, it will feature a square-shaped primary camera on the top left corner with LED flash to the right side.

As per reports, Asus is expected to unveil Zenfone 4 Max and other related Zenfone 4 series phones- Ultra (phablet), generic (Zenfone 4), Deluxe (top-end) in the second quarter of 2017.

At the upcoming Zennovation event, Asus is almost certain to showcase Google's Project Tango v2.0 Zenfone AR with 3D imaging capability and camera-centric Zenfone 4 Zoom.

Watch this space for the latest news on Asus Zenfone 4 series, AR series, Zennovation event and CES 2017.