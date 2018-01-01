Asus has begun rolling out Google's latest OS software to the generic Zenfone 4. Android Oreo with build number: 15.0405.1711.76 is being made available to Zenfone 4 (ZE554KL) via OTA (Over-The-Air), confirmed the company moderator on official Asus ZenTalk forum.

Here's how to install Android Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Asus Zenfone 4:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take a week to reach all regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

Android Oreo: All you need to know

Android Oreo comes with numerous improvements including camera photo taking enhancements, performance optimisation, Google's latest December security patch.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

The notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

Android also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

When will other Zenfone 4 and the Zenfone 3 series get Android Oreo?

With the release of Android Oreo to Asus Zenfone 4, the company is expected to expedite the process for other phones: ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Asus ZenFone 4 Max, Asus ZenFone 4 Max Pro, Asus ZenFone 4 Max Plus, Zenfone Zoom S (aka Zenfone 3 Zoom) and Asus ZenFone AR in coming months, before the end of second quarter of 2018.

However, the one generation old Zenfone 3 series: ZenFone 3S Max, Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom, Asus ZenFone 3 Max, Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe, Asus ZenFone 3, Asus ZenFone 3 Laser and Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra are expected to get Android Oreo later this year, most probably in the third quarter. It will be the last update for the devices as Asus will complete the two-year obligatory software support.

Stay Tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule details and Asus products.