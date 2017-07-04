After releasing the Android Nougat to the flagship Zenfone 3 Zoom, Asus has begun rolling out Google's latest candy flavoured mobile OS update to the mid-range Zenfone 3 Max. The company is deploying different versions — v7.1.1 (build number: 14.0200.1704.119) and v7.0 (build number: V14.10.1705.35) — for Zenfone 3 variants ZC553K and ZC520TL, respectively.
The Android 7.0 Nougat brings Google security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.
Also read: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow
With v7.1.1 Nougat, the update brings additional features such as enhanced power saving mode, improved background management, new user-interface features including app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, profession theme-based Emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support, among others.
Here's how to install Android Nougat Over-The-Air (OTA) update on Asus Zenfone 3 Max series:
1. Once you get Android Nougat OTA notification, select "Yes, I'm in."
2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."
3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.
4. Your phone is now updated.
Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all corners of India.
Also read: Asus Zenfone 3 Max review: Powerhouse with gorgeous design
Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.
Watch this space for latest news on Google Android Nougat release schedule and Asus products.