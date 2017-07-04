After releasing the Android Nougat to the flagship Zenfone 3 Zoom, Asus has begun rolling out Google's latest candy flavoured mobile OS update to the mid-range Zenfone 3 Max. The company is deploying different versions — v7.1.1 (build number: 14.0200.1704.119) and v7.0 (build number: V14.10.1705.35) — for Zenfone 3 variants ZC553K and ZC520TL, respectively.

The Android 7.0 Nougat brings Google security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

With v7.1.1 Nougat, the update brings additional features such as enhanced power saving mode, improved background management, new user-interface features including app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, profession theme-based Emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support, among others.

Here's how to install Android Nougat Over-The-Air (OTA) update on Asus Zenfone 3 Max series:

1. Once you get Android Nougat OTA notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all corners of India.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Watch this space for latest news on Google Android Nougat release schedule and Asus products.