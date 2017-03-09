After releasing the Android Nougat update to the flagship Zenfone 3 Deluxe, Asus has begun rolling out Google's new mobile OS v7.0 to two more variants.

The 5.5-inch (ZE552KL) and 5.2-inch (ZE520KL) Zenfone 3 series models are receiving Android Nougat update bearing version number: 14.2015.1701.8 via OTA (Over-The-Air). It is said to be huge in size and device owners are advised to keep at least 1.5GB space free so the update installation can happen without any interruption.

How to install Android Nougat update on Asus Zenfone 3 series:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Android Nougat brings multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Watch this space for latest news on Asus and Android Nougat release schedule.