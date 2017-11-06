Suzy Bae, the South Korean singer and actress popularly known for her role as news reporter Nam Hong Joo in SBS romantic thriller While You Were Sleeping, will be performing at the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2017.

The other celebrities to attend the star-studded annual event include EXO, the South Korean-Chinese boy band under SM Entertainment, Gugudan, the nine-member girl group from Jellyfish Entertainment, Doctor Crush actress Park Shin Hye, Bad Guys: City Of Evil star Kim Ji Soo, Falsify actor Namgoong Min, My Father Is Strange star Ahn Hyo Seop, singer Jeong Sewoon from Starship Entertainment, Block B member Zico and My Secret Romance Sung Hoon.

Last month, popular K-Pop bands, such as 11-member boy band Wanna One, 13-member boy group SEVENTEEN, six-member rookie group SNUPER and seven-member girl group DIA, confirmed to attend AAA 2017.

Asia Artist Awards 2016 winners

Other celebrities from the South Korean music industry to attend the star-studded event, include the six-member boy band ASTRO, ten-member girl group PRISTIN, four-member boy band NU'EST W, six-member girl group Apink, seven-member boy band MONSTA X, six-member boy group VIXX, six-member boy band JBJ, the duo Bolbbalgan4, nine-member girl group MOMOLAND, four-member girl group MAMAMOO, the co-ed group KARD, R&B and hip-hop singer Crush, singer Hwang Chi Yeol, Korean-American singer Ailee and singer Junho.

Popular actors from the television industry, such as the Hwarang star Park Seo Joon, Lucky Romance actor Ryu Jun Yeol, Entourage actress Kim Tae Ri, Suspicious Partner star Choi Tae Joon, You Are Too Much actor Kang Tae Oh, My Golden Life star Shin Hyun Soo, actress Jung Chaeyeon from Reunited Worlds, Individualist Ms Ji Young actress Min Hyo Rin, Meloholic star Gong Seung Yeon, Entourage actor Seo Kang Joon, Man To Man actor Park Hae Jin and Seven Day Queen actress Park Min Young, have confirmed their presence at the annual event.

AAA 2017 will be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on November 15. Super Junior member Leeteuk will be hosting the show this year and a total of 40 Korean celebrities will be attending the star-studded event.