The untimely death of Sridevi brought a bereaved Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor closer. Not just the father-son duo, but the situation also got Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor to extend their support to their step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun, in fact, stood like a pillar of strength to his father and step-sisters throughout the difficult times.

And now the latest buzz is that the actor is likely to move in with his father. Until now, Arjun and Anshula were leading independent lives post the separation of Boney and their mother Mona Kapoor. But with the death of Boney's second wife Sridevi, a family friend of the Kapoors told Asian Age that a common home for the entire Kapoor family is likely to be considered.

"So far, Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor have led pretty much independent lives, away from their father's family. But now Arjun feels his father and his stepsisters — Janhvi and Khushi — need him. He has begun to feel as protective towards his stepsister as he does towards his own sister Anshula," the source said.

Despite not having shared a good bond with Sridevi, Arjun extending his support to the late actress' daughters is commendable.

It was also reported that the Mubarakan actor had also told his father and half-sisters that they could turn to him anytime for help. The actor's sister Anshula too supported her step-sisters when she sniped at a troll who abused Sridevi's daughters recently. Janhvi, in return, started following Anshula on Instagram.

Recently, Arjun posted an inspirational quote on Instagram for the first time after the death of his stepmother. In Robert M Drake's words, the quote reads, "you are brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, you pick yourself and carry on."