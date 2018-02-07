The rumours about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting married have been doing the rounds for a very long time. It was even speculated that the lovebirds were getting hitched on Deepika's 32nd birthday, but the rumours turned out to be false. And once again, fresh rumours are doing the rounds that Deepika and Ranveer are all set to tie the knot this year in mid-2018.

"Yes, Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding. They both are beach bums and you can expect a beach wedding. It will be an intimate affair though with just close family and friends in attendance," a source was quoted as saying by India.com.

The source further revealed that the two families are on the look-out to zero in on a destination. The wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai for their friends in Bollywood and another reception in Deepika's hometown Bangalore for their close relatives and acquaintances.

While Deepika and Ranveer's wedding is being said to be a close affair in the presence of their respective families and close friends, it remains to be seen whether the two will follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Though Deepika and Ranveer have not formally accepted their relationship, their growing closeness and never-ending PDA have always kept the loose lips talking about them.

While both Deepika and Ranveer are riding high on their career graph with the success of their recently released film Padmaavat, it is being speculated that the lovebirds will soon surprise their fans with their intimate wedding in the near future.

Let's wait and watch.