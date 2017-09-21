Nasas report on the summer melt mentions that temperatures have been moderate through the season, in some regions, they say, it was actually cooler than average, but the 2017 minimum ice level– the amount of ice that remains in the Arctic Ocean after the summer melt– average is 1.58 million square kilometres less than the 1981-2010 average minimum.
Arctic ice on record low
- September 21, 2017 17:22 IST
