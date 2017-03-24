Oh my god! Jason Momoa! Could you blame us for drooling over the hot Justice League's Aquaman?

The Baywatch actor has come a long way from his debut. Momoa, who will now star as Aquaman in Justice League, started off his career playing Jason Loane in Baywatch Hawaii. But he caught everyone's attention when he starred in HBO's Game of Thrones.

The 37-year-old heartthrob will now be seen playing the role of aqua god in Justice League followed by his standalone movie, Aquaman. Have you seen the teaser trailer of Justice League yet? The actor just stands against a high tide and we are already at lose of breathe. Imagine watching him rule the waters in the upcoming two Warner Bros movies!

So, while we are waiting for Justice League trailer to release, we decided to pay a visit to his Instagram account and what a treat to the eyes it was. The actor is known to be an outdoor person and his Instagram account is filled with pictures of him trekking, involved in outdoor activities with his children and sweating it out while preparing his roles in Aquaman, Frontier and Game of Thrones.

But there were a few pictures that proved Momoa is the right choice to play the Aquaman. Take a look and let us know if you agree with us.

Bolder United #JusticeLeague #Aquaman #UniteTheLeague. Aloha j ?? A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

TOMORROW we will be releasing a very special film I've been working on with pride of gypsies and my friends @carhartt. check out the film poster and how/where you can see it @carhartt Mahalo to my brother @whereyabennett without you this dream would have never come true. And to my hermano @captainriff congrats amazing cinematography editing and directing aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Dec 13, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

@giancolafoto Mahalo brother love you Great day climbing free to wander ALOHA j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 19, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

Working my ass of with @wfmft crushing it on Saturday. Your an amazing artist teacher and dear friend. It's been along fucking road I can see the end Thanks for pushing me ALOHA A C. Mahalo @fatherdamian for putting humpty back together again ????? A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 1, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Bonus:

Here are two videos that will want you to visit his Instagram account and dig for more!

Last day in the Home Gym. A big Mahalo to @wfmft for building this world for us and pushing me inspiring me and to zach for believing in me it's an honor to play aquaman 5 more days and I'm going back to being Hawaiian. Ready to grind cuz. Cheeeehooooooi. Fish and poi @jasonericlaciste awlright. ALOHA j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 8, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

When you want to be in north dakota but you got to finish your job. Pissed off. Burning off stink I'm sorry I'm not there. It kills me. All my aloha j. Be safe. I love you #nodapl #standingrock A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Dec 3, 2016 at 2:57pm PST

Jason Momoa will be seen in Justice League playing the role of Aquaman and the film is scheduled to release on November 17. His solo run as Aquaman releases on December 21, 2018.