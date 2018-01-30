We have been hearing about Apple's small screen smartphone iPhone SE 2 or the successor of iPhone SE that was released in 2016 since last year but it's still like a mirage with the Cupertino giant not revealing anything about it. Now, it's been reported that the purported handset may not see the light of day at all.

It was earlier reported that mass production of the iPhone SE 2 might start in May or June before releasing it into the market in the second half of this year.

However, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a research note citing sources from Apple's supply chain in Asia that the rumoured iPhone SE 2 may not happen as the Cupertino giant "Apple doesn't have enough spare development resources to focus on launching another iPhone" with three handsets dubbed as the iPhone X (2018), iPhone X Plus and a new 6.1-inch device scheduled to be launched in the second half of this year, according to MacRumors.

You could be left disappointed even if the next-generation iPhone SE happens if KGI Securities's research note is anything to go by. Kuo has claimed that the iPhone SE 2 could come with only a few changes like a faster processor and a lower price if at all Apple releases one.

It is reported that the iPhone SE 2 may sport a 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density) like its predecessor but powered by an A10 chipset unlike the A9 chip seen in the original iPhone SE. The handset is also expected to feature a 2GB RAM, a 32GB internal storage, and a 1,700mAh battery.