Last November, Apple announced to offer a free battery repair-cum-replacement service for the iPhone 6s series after receiving complaints of defective cells in select models (manufactured in September and October) causing sudden shutdown. But, fans and critics were not amused with the exclusive offer to the 2015-series phones, as other iPhone model-owners, too, were facing similar issues.

In December 2016, the Chinese government slapped a notice on Apple urging it to extend the service to all the affected iPhone models. Now, it looks the US-based company has realised the gravity of the situation and is contemplating to offer battery-replacement service to iPhone 6, Macotakara reported.

There is no proof to validate the claim but going by the good track-record of Macotakara's prediction of Apple products, we believe this might be a real deal.

Further, Apple is under pressure from investors over the steady decline in iPhone sales and if the company extends the battery-replacement service to more iPhones, it can check attrition rate of iOS-product users migrating to Android.

It would be better to avoid negative publicity ahead of the iPhone 8 launch and also the year 2017 is very important for Apple, as it marks the company's 10th anniversary of the iPhone launch.

So far, Apple has not made any official comments on the speculation.

