American technology giant Apple, to mark the tenth anniversary of the company's first iPhone, unveiled the special edition iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) along with the generic iPhone 8 series at the newly built Steve Jobs Theater on September 12.

Unlike previous years, the company made a surprise announcement that India will be part of the first phase of the iPhone X release schedule. It will be made available for pre-order from October 27 and hit stores on November 23.

It comes in two storage models — 64GB and 256GB — for Rs 89,000 and Rs 1,02,000, respectively.

However, there is no word on when the standard iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be released in India. They are expected to be part of the second phase around late September or in October, but certainly before Diwali. It will be made available in Space Gray and Gold colour options.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come in — 64 GB and 256GB storage — for Rs 64,000 and Rs 77,000 and Rs 73,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively.

[Note: The first phase includes the US, the UK, Australia, China and select developed markets and the iPhone 8 series can be pre-booked from September 15 onwards, and can be bought off the shelves from September 22 onwards]

Apple iPhone X sports surgery-grade stainless steel on the frame and metallic-shell covered with sturdy glass cover on the top giving glossy finish.

On the front, it flaunts 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED bezel-less edge-to-edge curved screen, a first for iPhone series and boasts of True Tone Display technology (similar to the iPad Pro) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

The key aspect of the new iPhone X is its Face ID feature. It makes use of the advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when it's dark), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos. It is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to identify accurately. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

Apple iPhone X can also make use of the sophisticated front-camera for creating Animoji, which allows users to send personalised emoticons on iMessages. The user can pick any of the emoji and make a facial gesture with a funny voice message, which is sure to appease the socially savvy millennials.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X: