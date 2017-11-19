Leading telecom company Airtel, which hosted the iPhone X sale on November 3 on its proprietary Online Store, got an overwhelming response from the Indian public and emptying the stocks within minutes. Now, the Apple's latest and most innovative mobile till date is back on sale in India.

Airtel has commenced the iPhone X and is available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants. It has to be noted that it is exclusive to Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device and will be shipped on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last.

The company will deliver the device free of charge to customers' doorstep. The new iPhone X 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs 1,02,000. Prospective buyers can use digital payments mode and is available through all leading credit cards and debit cards, net banking, Airtel Payments Bank and other leading platforms.

As of now, the iPhone X is available only in limited stocks on Airtel Online Store, whereas the other e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon, even the rival Reliance Jio have exhausted their stocks and it might take several weeks to replenish them.

Apple's new iPhone X comes with new design language with FullView bezel-less display having 18:9 aspect ratio and on the back, it flaunts a metal-cover with glass on top to assist wireless charging and a vertically aligned dual-camera, which is said to be almost on par with Google Pixel 2 series.

Besides the design language, the iPhone X's most notable aspect is its front camera. Apple mobile boasts an advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to accurately identify. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch), new A11 Bionic processor with neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:

Models Apple iPhone X Display 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

True Tone display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Max brightness: 625 cd/m2

Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor RAM (not confirmed) 3GB Storage 64GB/256GB Camera Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)

Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji Video recording 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for Video

Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation Security Face ID, enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter

Talk-time: up to 21 hours

Internet use: up to 12 hours

Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours

Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger] Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR) Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 grams Colours Space Grey and Silver Price 64GB: Rs 89,000

256GB: Rs 1,02,000

