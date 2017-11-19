Leading telecom company Airtel, which hosted the iPhone X sale on November 3 on its proprietary Online Store, got an overwhelming response from the Indian public and emptying the stocks within minutes. Now, the Apple's latest and most innovative mobile till date is back on sale in India.
Airtel has commenced the iPhone X and is available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants. It has to be noted that it is exclusive to Airtel postpaid customers as an unlocked device and will be shipped on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last.
The company will deliver the device free of charge to customers' doorstep. The new iPhone X 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs 1,02,000. Prospective buyers can use digital payments mode and is available through all leading credit cards and debit cards, net banking, Airtel Payments Bank and other leading platforms.
As of now, the iPhone X is available only in limited stocks on Airtel Online Store, whereas the other e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon, even the rival Reliance Jio have exhausted their stocks and it might take several weeks to replenish them.
Apple's new iPhone X comes with new design language with FullView bezel-less display having 18:9 aspect ratio and on the back, it flaunts a metal-cover with glass on top to assist wireless charging and a vertically aligned dual-camera, which is said to be almost on par with Google Pixel 2 series.
Besides the design language, the iPhone X's most notable aspect is its front camera. Apple mobile boasts an advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.
It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to accurately identify. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.
Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch), new A11 Bionic processor with neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).
Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:
|Models
|Apple iPhone X
|Display
|5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support
|OS
|Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
|Processor
|64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
|RAM (not confirmed)
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB/256GB
|Camera
|
|Video recording
|
|Security
|Face ID, enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
|Battery
|Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
|Network
|4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
|Add-ons
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 grams
|Colours
|Space Grey and Silver
|Price
|