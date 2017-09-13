Apple unveils iPhone 8, iPhone X and 4k-streaming Apple TV Close
Apple unveils iPhone 8, iPhone X and 4k-streaming Apple TV

Apple, soon after the launch of the new iPhone X and the iPhone 8 series, slashed the prices of its previous models across the world, including in India.

Apple has reduces the price by close to Rs 14,000 on older iPhone models. The 2016-series iPhone 7 — 32GB and 128GB — can now be grabbed for Rs 49,000 (against original Rs 60,000) and Rs 58,000 (against original Rs 70,000).

Previously, the iPhone 7 Plus — 32GB &128GB — models used to cost Rs 72,000 and Rs 82,000, respectively. Now, they can be grabbed for as low as Rs 59,000 and Rs 68,000, respectively.

The 256GB version of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, which used to cost Rs 80,000 and the Rs 92,000, have been discontinued.

As far as the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6s Plus series are concerned, the company has slashed up to Rs 12,000 on the high-end 128GB models.

They used to cost Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively. Now, they can be grabbed for Rs 58,000 and Rs 49,000, respectively.

iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7Reuters

On the other hand, the 32GB models of the iPhone 6s and the 6s Plus can now be bought for Rs 40,000 and Rs 49,000, against the original launch price of Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000, respectively.

Even the price of the 64GB iPhone SE model price has been decreased from Rs 45,500 to Rs 35,000.

Apple, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, price cut, India, price
Apple iPhone X, 8 series launch effect: iPhone 7, 6s, SE series get generous price cut in IndiaApple Official Website (Screen-grab)

The company has also introduced 32GB models of iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus for Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Official price of Apple iPhone X and the iPhone 8 series in India:

Models Models Price
Apple iPhone X 64GB Rs. 89,000
256GB Rs. 1,02,000
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 73,000
256GB Rs. 86,000
Apple iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 64,000
256GB Rs. 77,000

Revised Price Details of iPhone 7, 6S and iPhone SE series:

Models Old Price (2016) New Price (2017)
Apple iPhone 7 32GB: 60,000 32GB: Rs.49,000
128GB: 70,000 128GB:Rs. 58,000
256GB: 80,000 256GB: Retired
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB: 72,000 32GB: Rs. 59,000
128GB: 82,000 128GB: Rs.68,000
256GB: 92,000 256GB: Retired
Apple iPhone 6S 128GB: Rs. 60,000 128GB: Rs. 49,000
32GB: Rs. 50,000 32GB: Rs. 40,000
Apple iPhone 6S Plus 128GB: Rs. 80,000 128GB: Rs. 58,000
32GB: Rs. 70,000 32GB: Rs. 49,000
Apple iPhone SE 16GB: Rs. 39,000 16GB: available as low as 21,999 on e-commerce stores, but will be retired after stocks end
32GB: Not announced during original launch 32GB: Rs. 26,000
64GB: Rs. 44,500 64GB: Rs. 35,000

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus:

Model Apple iPhone 7 Apple iPhone 7 Plus Apple iPhone 6S Apple iPhone 6S Plus
Display 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1334x750p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi
  • 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1080x1920p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi
  • 1300:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS screen with Retina HD (aka full HD) with 1334 x 750p resolution
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Add-ons:- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on front
  • - Dual-domain pixels for wider viewing angles
 5.5- inch LED-backlit IPS screen with Retina HD (aka full HD) with 1920x1080p resolution
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
  • Add-ons:- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on front

- Dual-domain pixels for wider viewing angles
OS Apple iOS v10 Apple iOS v10 Apple iOS 9.0 Apple iOS 9.0
Processor 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU) 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU) 64-bit 3rd generation Apple A9( It is 70% and 90% faster in terms of CPU and GPU speeds compared to A8, seen in 2014 based iPhone 6 models) 64-bit 3rd generation Apple A9( It is 70% and 90% faster in terms of CPU and GPU speeds compared to A8, seen in 2014 based iPhone 6 models)
Storage capacity 32GB/128GB/256GB 32GB/128GB/256GB 16GB/64GB/128GB 16GB/64GB/128GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
  • Main: 12MP camera (ƒ/1.8 aperture) with wide-angle field of view + telephoto camera (ƒ/1.9 aperture), Optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
  • Main: 12.0-megapixel camera with 4K video recording
  • Front: 5.0-megapixel camera with Retina flash
  • Main: 12.0-megapixel camera with 4K video recording
  • Front: 5.0-megapixel camera with Retina flash
Battery Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 14 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 10 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 12 hours on 3G
  • Up to 14 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 13 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 40 hours
 Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 21 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 16 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 13 hours on 3G
  • Up to 15 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 14 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 60 hours
  • Talk time:Up to 14 hours on 3G
  • Internet use: Up to 10 hours on 3G, up to 10 hours on LTE, up to 11 hours on Wi‑Fi
  • HD video playback: Up to 11 hours
  • Audio playback: Up to 50 hours
  • Standby time: Up to 10 days
  • (Lithium-ion based battery)
  • Talk time:Up to 24 hours on 3G
  • Internet use: Up to 12 hours on 3G, up to 12 hours on LTE, up to 12 hours on Wi‑Fi
  • HD video playback: Up to 14 hours
  • Audio playback: Up to 80 hours
  • Standby time: Up to 16 days
  • (Lithium-ion based battery)
Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE 4G-LTE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass		 Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass		 Finger-print sensor, 3D Touch display, Wi-Fi, Assisted GPS and GLONASS Finger-print sensor, 3D Touch display, Wi-Fi, Assisted GPS and GLONASS
Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight 138g 188g 143 g 192 g
Colours Jet Black (exclusive to 128GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver silver, gold, space gray and a new rose gold silver, gold, space gray and a new rose gold

Key specification of Apple iPhone SE:

Model Apple iPhone SE
Display 4.0-inch LED back-lit retina display (1136x640p)
  • Pixel density : 326 ppi (pixels per inch)
  • 800:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • 500 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Full sRGB standard
  • Fingerprint‑resistant oleo phobic coating
OS Apple iOS 9.3
Processor 64-bit class Apple A9 CPU with M9 co-processor
Storage capacity 16GB/64GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP iSight camera with 1.22µ pixels, Live Photos, 4K video recording (3840x2160) at 30 fps, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Auto HDR for photos, Exposure control, Burst mode, Timer mode, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Five-element lens, Hybrid IR filter, Backside illumination sensor, Sapphire crystal lens cover, Auto image stabilization, Improved local tone mapping, Improved noise reduction, Face detection, Photo geotagging
  • Front: 1.2MP camera with 720p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Auto HDR for photos, Backside illumination sensor, Exposure control, Improved local tone mapping, Face detection, Timer mode, Burst mode
Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery
  • Talk time: up to 14 hours on 3G
  • Internet use: close to 12 hours on 3G and up to 13 hours on Wi‑Fi
  • Video playback: up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback: close to 50 hours
  • Standby time: up to 10 days
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Touch ID fingerprint sensor, always on Siri (digital voice assistant), Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2, NFC (Near Field Communication),A-GPS, GLONASS, iBeacon micro-location, FaceTime Wi-Fi (both video and audio) calling,
Dimensions 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm
Weight 113 g
Colour options gold, silver, space grey and rose gold
