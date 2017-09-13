Apple, soon after the launch of the new iPhone X and the iPhone 8 series, slashed the prices of its previous models across the world, including in India.
Apple has reduces the price by close to Rs 14,000 on older iPhone models. The 2016-series iPhone 7 — 32GB and 128GB — can now be grabbed for Rs 49,000 (against original Rs 60,000) and Rs 58,000 (against original Rs 70,000).
Previously, the iPhone 7 Plus — 32GB &128GB — models used to cost Rs 72,000 and Rs 82,000, respectively. Now, they can be grabbed for as low as Rs 59,000 and Rs 68,000, respectively.
The 256GB version of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, which used to cost Rs 80,000 and the Rs 92,000, have been discontinued.
As far as the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6s Plus series are concerned, the company has slashed up to Rs 12,000 on the high-end 128GB models.
They used to cost Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively. Now, they can be grabbed for Rs 58,000 and Rs 49,000, respectively.
On the other hand, the 32GB models of the iPhone 6s and the 6s Plus can now be bought for Rs 40,000 and Rs 49,000, against the original launch price of Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000, respectively.
Even the price of the 64GB iPhone SE model price has been decreased from Rs 45,500 to Rs 35,000.
The company has also introduced 32GB models of iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus for Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.
Official price of Apple iPhone X and the iPhone 8 series in India:
|Models
|Price
|Apple iPhone X
|64GB
|Rs. 89,000
|256GB
|Rs. 1,02,000
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|64GB
|Rs. 73,000
|256GB
|Rs. 86,000
|Apple iPhone 8
|64GB
|Rs. 64,000
|256GB
|Rs. 77,000
Revised Price Details of iPhone 7, 6S and iPhone SE series:
|Models
|Old Price (2016)
|New Price (2017)
|Apple iPhone 7
|32GB: 60,000
|32GB: Rs.49,000
|128GB: 70,000
|128GB:Rs. 58,000
|256GB: 80,000
|256GB: Retired
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|32GB: 72,000
|32GB: Rs. 59,000
|128GB: 82,000
|128GB: Rs.68,000
|256GB: 92,000
|256GB: Retired
|Apple iPhone 6S
|128GB: Rs. 60,000
|128GB: Rs. 49,000
|32GB: Rs. 50,000
|32GB: Rs. 40,000
|Apple iPhone 6S Plus
|128GB: Rs. 80,000
|128GB: Rs. 58,000
|32GB: Rs. 70,000
|32GB: Rs. 49,000
|Apple iPhone SE
|16GB: Rs. 39,000
|16GB: available as low as 21,999 on e-commerce stores, but will be retired after stocks end
|32GB: Not announced during original launch
|32GB: Rs. 26,000
|64GB: Rs. 44,500
|64GB: Rs. 35,000
Key specifications of Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus:
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|Apple iPhone 6S
|Apple iPhone 6S Plus
|Display
|4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1334x750p) resolution
|5.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1080x1920p) resolution
|4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS screen with Retina HD (aka full HD) with 1334 x 750p resolution
|5.5- inch LED-backlit IPS screen with Retina HD (aka full HD) with 1920x1080p resolution
- Dual-domain pixels for wider viewing angles
|OS
|Apple iOS v10
|Apple iOS v10
|Apple iOS 9.0
|Apple iOS 9.0
|Processor
|64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU)
|64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU)
|64-bit 3rd generation Apple A9( It is 70% and 90% faster in terms of CPU and GPU speeds compared to A8, seen in 2014 based iPhone 6 models)
|64-bit 3rd generation Apple A9( It is 70% and 90% faster in terms of CPU and GPU speeds compared to A8, seen in 2014 based iPhone 6 models)
|Storage capacity
|32GB/128GB/256GB
|32GB/128GB/256GB
|16GB/64GB/128GB
|16GB/64GB/128GB
|Camera
|Battery
|Talk time (wireless):
Standby:
Internet use:
Wireless video playback:
Wireless audio playback:
|Talk time (wireless):
Standby:
Internet use:
Wireless video playback:
Wireless audio playback:
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass
|Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass
|Finger-print sensor, 3D Touch display, Wi-Fi, Assisted GPS and GLONASS
|Finger-print sensor, 3D Touch display, Wi-Fi, Assisted GPS and GLONASS
|Dimensions
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|138g
|188g
|143 g
|192 g
|Colours
|Jet Black (exclusive to 128GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver
|Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver
|silver, gold, space gray and a new rose gold
|silver, gold, space gray and a new rose gold
Key specification of Apple iPhone SE:
|Model
|Apple iPhone SE
|Display
|4.0-inch LED back-lit retina display (1136x640p)
|OS
|Apple iOS 9.3
|Processor
|64-bit class Apple A9 CPU with M9 co-processor
|Storage capacity
|16GB/64GB
|Camera
|Battery
|Built-in rechargeable lithium‑ion battery
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Touch ID fingerprint sensor, always on Siri (digital voice assistant), Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2, NFC (Near Field Communication),A-GPS, GLONASS, iBeacon micro-location, FaceTime Wi-Fi (both video and audio) calling,
|Dimensions
|123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|113 g
|Colour options
|gold, silver, space grey and rose gold