All Apple device owners were in a weird situation again, close on the heels of Mac series laptops being hit with root login security issues.

A weird date glitch made all iPhones, iPads and iPods suffer random reboots on December 2, but it has been fixed thanks to Apple swift release of the new iOS 11.2.

It was widely reported that once the clock turned to 12:15 am on December 2, most Apple devices active at that time began "respringing" nearly instantly and the home screen never stopped reloading, rendering the gadget useless.

[Note: For those unaware, respringing is technical term used when the iPhone/iPads/iPods goes through a soft reboot]

Interesting thing was, the issue was only affecting devices running the latest iOS 11.1.2, and stemming from a glitch in Apple iOS' time/date system and the apps' notifications feature.

Taking cognisance of the severity of issue, Apple, as temporary solution, urged device owners to individually open app and disable the "allow notification" until the iOS 11.2 public version was released.

Now, the company, which usually release software updates on Tuesday, released the iOS 11.2 on a Saturday. Apple iPhone, iPad and iPod-owners are requested to update their devices immediately and again go to settings and open each app to enable the "allow notification".

Besides the December 2 date bug-fix, Apple iOS 11.2 also comes with several security patches and brings the new Apple Pay Cash that allows users to send or receive money from friends and family via iMessage or Siri voice commands (in the US only for now).

It is also said to boost the fast-charging feature on the latest iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus series, improve video camera stabilisation, and fix the issue that caused cleared email notification from Exchange account to re-appear on iPhones and iPads.

Apple iOS 11.2 also fixes the autocorrect bug on keypad which used to replace 'it' with 'I.T' on message, and several other smaller glitches.

How to install latest iOS v11.2 update on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.2 update:

Apple device category iPhones iPads iPod Touch Device versions eligible for iOS 11.1 update iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X iPad mini (2 Gen), iPad mini (3 Gen), iPad Mini (4 Gen), iPad (5th Gen), iPad Air (1st Gen), iPad Air (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (1st Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 10.5 inch (1St Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) iPod Touch (6th Gen)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Apple products.